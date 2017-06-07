(Corrects paragraph 1 to make clear article was satirical, not
By Wa Lone
YANGON, June 7 More than 100 reporters in
Myanmar are preparing to protest against laws seen as curbing
free speech when two senior journalists go on trial on Thursday,
after the military sued them for defamation over a satirical
article in their journal.
The rare campaign, in which journalists will wear armbands
reading "Freedom of the Press", underscores growing public
unease at the laws, after the courts recently took up a raft of
similar cases.
Despite pressure from human rights bodies and Western
diplomats, the government of Aung San Suu Kyi has retained a
broadly worded law that prohibits use of the telecoms network to
"extort, threaten, obstruct, defame, disturb, inappropriately
influence or intimidate".
The law was adopted by the semi-civilian administration of
former generals led by former president Thein Sein which
navigated Myanmar's opening to the outside world from 2011 to
2016.
Arrests of social media users whose posts are deemed
distasteful have continued under the administration of Nobel
Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi.
These include the case that sparked the protest, after the
chief editor and a columnist of the Voice, one of Myanmar's
largest dailies, were arrested for publishing their take on a
film on the army's fight with ethnic rebels.
Myanmar journalists have urged authorities to release the
reporters and have set up a Protection Committee for Myanmar
Journalists.
"The 66 (d) law should be terminated, because the government
and the military have used it to cause trouble for the media and
the people," said Thar Lon Zaung Htet, a former editor of the
domestic Irrawaddy journal who organised the meeting, referring
to a controversial clause in the telecoms law.
He said the journalists would gather in front of the court
and march to the Voice office wearing the armbands. The panel
will also gather signatures for a petition to abolish the law,
to be sent to Suu Kyi's office, the army chief and parliament.
Other recent cases include last weekend's arrest of a man
publicly accusing an assistant of Yangon's chief minister, Phyo
Min Thein, of corruption, and charges against several people
over a student play critical of the military.
Phyo Min Thein's assistant has rejected the accusations in a
subsequent media interview.
Besides repressive laws, journalists often face threats and
intimidation in Myanmar. One recently received threats after
speaking out against nationalist Buddhists. In December, a
reporter covering illegal logging and crime in the rugged
northwest was beaten to death.
"This law is totally against human rights," said Tun Tun Oo,
a land rights activists who was charged for live-streaming the
student play via his Facebook account. "The government should
think about terminating it as it restores democracy and we will
fight until the law is abolished."
