YANGON, March 12 People whose land was seized to
allow the expansion of a copper mine in northwestern Myanmar,
prompting protests that were crushed by police, should be
compensated before the project goes ahead, according to an
official report published on Tuesday.
The report, led by opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, also
found that inexperienced police fired smoke bombs containing
harmful phosphorous into a protesters' camp at the Monywa copper
mine last November, causing serious injuries.
The heavy-handed raids on protesters called into question
the sincerity of Myanmar's reforms, kicked off in 2011 by a
quasi-civilian government that replaced a military regime that
had run the country for half a century.
Land grabs are increasingly contested by residents
exercising new-found freedoms and no longer afraid to speak out.
"The commission does not think the project should be allowed
to continue as it is," the report said regarding the $1 billion
expansion of the mine. It said a "lack of transparency" was the
main reason for events leading up to the violence.
Over 100 people, including 99 Buddhist monks, ended up in
hospital after the suppresssion of the protests.
The report recommended changes to the expansion plans, which
locals said involved the unlawful seizure of more than 7,800
acres (3,160 hectares) of land.
It recommended greater compensation for residents, including
the return of 1,900 acres for farming as the original
compensation was insufficient.
President Thein Sein has set up a committee to implement the
recommendations, including representatives of the government and
of the joint owners, the military-owned Union of Myanmar
Economic Holdings Ltd and a unit of China North Industries Corp,
a Chinese weapons manufacturer.
Further recommendations in the report included police reform
and anti-riot training for officers.
