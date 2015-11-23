* Landslide hit makeshift settlement as workers slept
* Hopes of finding survivors fade
* Rescue worker estimates around 100 missing
(Updates death toll, adds comment from Gems Enterprise and
Global Witness)
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, Nov 23 Hopes faded on Monday that any of
an estimated 100 people missing would be found alive after a
landslide in northern Myanmar buried an encampment near a jade
mine, and officials said it was still unclear how many people
were living in the area.
Rescue workers had recovered 113 bodies when the search was
suspended on Monday evening, Khin Kyaw, a local police officer,
told Reuters. Two of the bodies recovered were women, he said.
Heavy equipment has been brought in to assist the digging in
Hpakant, the site of the landslide in a mountainous area in the
northern Kachin State that produces some of the world's
highest-quality jade.
"We just don't know how many people exactly were buried
since we don't have any data on people living there," Tin Swe
Myint, head of the Hpakant Township Administration Department,
said on Sunday.
"It was just a slum with these ... workers living in
makeshift tents."
A man-made mountain of earth excavated from mines gave way
in the early hours of Saturday, smashing into a makeshift
settlement at the foot of the slag heap and burying mine workers
as they slept.
The mines and soil dump sites are hazardous and deaths among
the many migrant workers who pick through the slag piles for
jade are common.
An official from the Myanmar Gems Enterprise, a division of
the Ministry of Mines that oversees the mining and sales of jade
and other gems, said that landslides at dump sites were "very
common."
Ko Sai, a miner who was at a nearby camp, said the landslide
hit around 3 a.m., when many miners were sleeping.
"We just heard a loud noise sounding like thunder and saw
that the huge mountain collapsed and a huge wave of rubble was
moving and sprawling on a wide area," Ko Sai said.
"It was just like a nightmare," he said.
Several companies had dumped mining debris at the 200-acre
dump site, said Tin Swe Myint. The dump was near a mine
controlled by the Triple One Jade Mining Company, he said.
Much of the jade that is mined in Hpakant is believed to be
smuggled to neighbouring China, where the stone is highly
valued.
DYSTOPIAN WASTELAND
The value of jade production in Myanmar is estimated to have
been around $31 billion in 2014, according to researchers from
environmental advocacy group Global Witness, which published a
report on the opaque sector earlier this year.
Just over a third of that value showed up in official
Chinese trade data.
Jade mining companies controlled by Myanmar's powerful
military, tycoons linked to them, and drug barons have made
Hpakant a "dystopian wasteland", Global Witness said in a
statement.
"There is no regulation, there is no engineering involved
in this and there would need to be to keep these structures
stable," said Global Witness' Asia Director Mike Davis,
referring to the mining dumps.
Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for
Democracy (NLD), which won a national election earlier this
month, pledged in its manifesto to bring transparency to the
mining industry and make it safe.
The NLD has made no official comment on the disaster.
(Writing and additional reporting by Timothy McLaughlin;
Editing by Simon Webb and Sanjeev Miglani)