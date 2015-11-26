By Aung Hla Tun and Hnin Yadana Zaw
| YANGON/HPAKANT, Myanmar
YANGON/HPAKANT, Myanmar Nov 26 A disregard for
the rule of law in the jade mining industry in Myanmar had made
accidents such as the landslide that killed more than 100 people
at the weekend a common occurrence, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu
Kyi said on Thursday.
Authorities called off search efforts late on Wednesday in
Hpakant, with as many as 100 people estimated still missing
after a huge slag heap of mining debris gave way on Saturday and
buried a makeshift settlement of migrant workers as they slept.
"As far as we understand, it was the fifth similar incident
this year," Suu Kyi told Radio Free Asia's Myanmar language
service during an interview broadcast on Thursday.
"This sort of accident is common just because there is no
rule of law. It also reflects lack of due consideration for the
safety of people's life and property."
They were Suu Kyi's first comments on the disaster in
Hpakant, where rescue workers recovered 114 bodies before giving
up the search.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), which swept
to victory in the Nov. 8 elections, has called for stricter
safety measures and increased government oversight of the
industry in the wake of the disaster.
Reforming the sector will be difficult. The lucrative jade
industry is dominated by companies linked to leaders of the
previous military government, ethnic armies and businessmen with
close connections to the former junta.
Hpakant is at the heart of the jade mining region and
produces some of the world's highest quality jade, but workers,
many migrants from other parts of the country, operate in
perilous conditions for little pay.
Some work for mining companies, but many others pick over
the massive debris dumps that are excavated from vast mines.
They hope to find precious stones that may have been passed
over. Landslides on the debris dumps are common, especially
during the heavy monsoon rains, but rarely this deadly.
Htin Kyaw, a local police officer who was assisting with
rescue efforts, said that only 80 of the 114 bodies had been
identified. Authorities would now focus on finding safe shelter
for survivors, he said.
"Now, we are trying to help relocate those who escaped the
landslide to safer places," he said.
Exactly how many people were sleeping in the huts and tents
is unknown, but Tint Soe, who was elected as lawmaker for the
NLD to the lower house for the area, said that he estimated the
death toll to be between 170 to 200 people.
(Writing by Timothy McLaughlin; Editing by Simon Webb)