YANGON Nov 29 Riot police fired water cannon
and tear gas early on Thursday to disperse people protesting
against the forced eviction of villagers in northwestern Myanmar
to make way for a copper mine expansion, residents and activists
said.
Truckloads of police arrived at camps set up near the Monywa
mine in the Sagaing region to protest against the $1 billion
project, which locals say has meant the unlawful confiscation of
more than 7,800 acres (3,160 hectares) of land.
"They started to disperse the crowd by using water cannon at
Kyaw Ywa camp at about 2:55 a.m.," Shin Oattama, a Buddhist monk
who had been helping the villagers, told Reuters by telephone.
"They then shot some sort of canisters that caused fire at
the camp. We just don't know what sort of weapon it was." He
said about 10 monks were injured, two of whom were in critical
condition.
"We are now seeking refuge at a nearby village. There's no
ambulance, no doctor to take care of the injured," he said.
The copper mine is run by a unit of China North Industries
Corp, a leading Chinese weapons manufacturer, under a deal
signed in June 2010 after Canada's Ivanhoe Mines Ltd pulled out
in 2007.
It is backed by the military-owned Union of Myanmar Economic
Holdings Ltd (UMEHL).
Authorities had warned the protesters late on Tuesday to
clear the site by midnight that day so that a parliamentary
commission could carry out an investigation. State television
said all project work had been halted since Nov. 18 because of
the protests.
Myo Thant, a member of the 88 Generation Students Group who
had been monitoring the situation in Monywa, said: "Police used
tear gas canisters. Gun shots were not heard. So far as we know,
three Buddhist monks were injured in the fire that broke out at
one of the camps. Nobody knows for sure how the fire started."
Protests stretching back at least three months have involved
thousands of locals and supporters. They told Reuters in
September that four of 26 villages at the project site had
already been displaced, along with monasteries and schools.
Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel Peace laureate and a member of
parliament, was due to visit the protest site on Thursday to
hear the grievances of the protesting villagers.
Under the military regime that ruled Myanmar for almost half
a century until 2011, UMEHL operated with impunity.
However, emboldened by reforms under President Thein Sein,
who took office in March 2011, villagers are pushing back and
testing the limits of newfound freedoms, including a relaxation
of laws on public protests.
(Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Paul Tait)