YANGON Dec 26 Dozens of people were feared dead
in Myanmar after a landslide hit a jade mining region, workers
at a local mining firm said, the second such incident in just
over a month.
The landslide took place on Friday in Hpakant in the
country's northern Kachin State, a rugged region sandwiched
between China and India and the heart of Myanmar's multi-billion
dollar jade industry controlled by its powerful military.
"We heard about 50 people were buried in the collapsed dump
and four or five bodies were found this morning," Sai Lon, who
works at a jade mining company in the area, told Reuters on
Saturday.
Police in Hpakant, in Mohnyin district, said the landslide
took place on Friday afternoon but that they could not confirm
casualties.
"We haven't heard anything from the rescue team yet," said a
duty officer at Hpakant Township Police Station who declined to
be named.
On Nov. 22, a massive landslide in the same mountainous area
in Kachin State killed 114 people. The area produces some of the
world's highest-quality jade.
Deaths in Myanmar's jade mines, where small time prospectors
and massive firms vie for the precious stone, underscore the
sector's lax safety rules and lack of accountability.
Much of the jade mined in Hpakant is believed to be smuggled
to neighbouring China, where the green stone is highly prized
and is widely believed to bring wealth and longevity.
About 800 jade mining firms operate around the town, but
activity is dominated by about 10 firms, mostly Chinese-led
ventures, according to the Ministry of Mines.
Miners have been tearing into Myanmar's northern hills in
recent months, in a rush to excavate more jade from the world's
richest deposits of the gemstone before a new government, which
has promised clean governance, takes office next
year.
The rush has led to thousands of ethnic villagers being
forced off their land.
The newly elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi's National
League for Democracy party said last month it plans to tighten
control over jade mines.
A U.S. ban on Myanmar jade remains in place over concerns
that jade mining benefits military figures and fuels corruption
and rights abuses, despite Washington easing most of its ban on
imports from the country after a quasi-civilian government took
power in 2011 following five decades of military dictatorship.
(Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Richard Borsuk)