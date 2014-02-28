YANGON Feb 28 The United States on Friday urged
Myanmar to allow humanitarian agencies "unfettered access" in
Rakhine state, following reports the government had ordered
medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) to stop working
there.
The Nobel Prize-winning charity has been giving health care
to both ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Rohingya Muslims, a mostly
stateless minority who live in apartheid-like conditions and who
otherwise have little access to healthcare.
"Free, regular and open access is essential to ensure the
benefits of humanitarian activities are delivered appropriately
to all people of Rakhine State," a U.S. embassy official told
Reuters.
Government spokesman Ye Htut told media that MSF had been
ordered to cease operations. He accused the organisation of
falsely claiming it treated victims of violence around the time
of an alleged massacre in mid-January, which the government
denies took place.
The United Nations and human rights groups say at least 40
Rohingya were killed by security forces and ethnic Rakhine
Buddhist civilians in a restricted area of the conflict-ridden
western state.
MSF said on Jan. 24 it had treated 22 people in the area of
the alleged massacre for injuries including a gunshot wound,
stab wounds and beatings.
A diplomatic source who declined to be identified told
Reuters that MSF was in negotiations with officials in the
capital, Naypyitaw, after suspending operations late on
Thursday.
An MSF spokesman declined to comment. Ye Htut and other
government officials were unavailable for comment.
"INTERNAL AFFAIR"
Myanmar's government has repeatedly rejected reports by MSF,
the United Nations and human rights groups that Rohingya
villagers in Maungdaw township were attacked and their homes
looted.
On Jan. 29, the government called diplomats to a briefing
where officials said they had found no evidence of a massacre,
but promised further investigation.
A request by U.S. Ambassador Derek Mitchell to include an
international representative on the investigating team was
denied by Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, who said it was "an
internal affair".
Incidents in Maungdaw township and other parts of Rakhine
state are difficult to verify independently as they are off
limits to journalists and the government controls access by
international aid groups, despite a wave of democratic reforms
since military rule ended in 2011.
If confirmed, the massacre would take to at least 277 the
number of people killed in religious conflict across Myanmar
since June 2012. More than 140,000 people have been displaced.
Most of the victims were Muslims and the most deadly
incidents happened in Rakhine State, where about a million
Rohingya live.
MSF has worked in the state for almost 20 years treating
hundreds of thousands of people from all ethnic groups through
programmes including maternal health and treatment for HIV and
tuberculosis, according to its website.
"Insecurity, delayed authorisation and repeated threats and
intimidation by a small and vocal group of the Rakhine community
have hindered MSF's work," the group said on its website.
