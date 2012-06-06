By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, June 6 Myanmar President Thein Sein has
removed two deputy ministers with economically important
portfolios in the first significant changes to his
quasi-civilian government since it took office 15 months ago,
reinforcing speculation a broader cabinet reshuffle to push
reforms may be in the works.
Tint Lwin of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication and
Soe Aung, who held the deputy energy portfolio, have been
"allowed to resign from their posts of their own volition", the
president's office said in an announcement in Wednesday's
state-run newspapers.
The terms "of their own violation" or "for health reasons"
are euphemisms used by official media when a minister or senior
official is purged.
There was no comment on who would replace them or on the
reason for their resignations but a senior ministry official in
the administrative capital, Naypyitaw, said it could be part of
the president's drive to court more foreign investment.
"The two ministries they worked at are such important ones
for the country ... They are teeming with so many keen foreign
investors," said the official who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"The retirement could be part of the president's plan. I
think we can expect some more changes in the cabinet."
Rumours of a major reshuffle by the reformist president have
circulated for the past two months, with speculation rife that
as many as five ministers could be sacked for corruption.
That followed media reports in March that a government audit
released to parliamentarians had found evidence of rampant graft
in six ministries under the former military junta that ruled
until last year.
Neither Tint Lwin nor Soe Aung have worked in the ministries
in question.
It was the first time Thein Sein, a former senior general,
had sacked a minister.
He has persuaded Nobel laureate and opposition leader Aung
San Suu Kyi to support the suspension of Western sanctions with
a series of political reforms that would have been unimaginable
during the military's secretive 49-year rule.
