* President worried restrictions will hurt economy - sources
* Draft law limits foreign investment in 13 sectors
* Myanmar tycoons seen benefiting from changes
By Martin Petty and Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, Aug 29 Protectionist clauses introduced
by Myanmar's parliament to a long-awaited foreign investment law
have sparked concern the legislation will scare off foreign
companies and benefit the crony capitalists who have long
dominated its economy.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the law say President
Thein Sein wants to make it attractive to foreign investors and
his office has been working behind the scenes to convince
lawmakers to ease restrictions introduced by parliament, which
could approve the draft this week.
The law, crucial to foreign investment in one of Asia's last
frontier markets, has been stuck in Myanmar's bicameral
parliament for five months. Sources involved in the issue say 94
changes have been recently introduced, ostensibly to help
domestic small and medium-sized enterprises compete.
New requirements for as much as $8 million in start-up
capital and barriers for foreign joint ventures in 13 restricted
sectors could ultimately force some foreign firms to reconsider
investing in Myanmar, say officials with ties to the president.
"It will just benefit a handful of the businessmen who had
already made a fortune," said a senior industry official with
close knowledge of the drafting process, who requested anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Since the suspension of most Western sanctions as a reward
for economic and political reforms, many foreign businesses have
held off committing to investments despite praising Myanmar's
potential in sectors from tourism to timber, oil and gas.
Coca-Cola Co, hotelier Marriott International Inc
, automakers Suzuki Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co
and tech firms Panasonic Corp and Toshiba Corp
have expressed interest in entering Myanmar.
Many multinational executives say they want regulatory
clarity in a market dominated for decades by tycoons with ties
to well-connected generals - a tightly knit circle of cronies
who face competitive threats as the government seeks to
liberalise the economy and introduce greater transparency.
The overhaul of the law puts restrictions on 13 sectors,
limiting foreign firms to a maximum 49 percent investment. The
restricted sectors include manufacturing, farming, agriculture
and fisheries.
The law would require foreign firms to put up between $5
million and $8 million in start-up capital for a 35-49 percent
stake in joint ventures with a Myanmar partner.
The revised law also requires that local companies match or
contribute more capital than their foreign partner, a clause
that could play into the hands of Myanmar's cronies, some of
whom remain blacklisted by Western governments because of ties
to the former military junta.
"FLEXIBLE" APPROACH URGED
Sean Turnell, an expert on Myanmar's economy at Australia's
Macquarie University, said the draft's changes represented a
backlash to the reform process by entrenched vested interests,
which had prevailed in some other post-transition countries.
"Instead of moving to a more liberal economic environment,
some within the country seem to be pushing towards an outcome
that could see the effective 'oligarchisation' of Burma's
economy," he said.
Another source familiar with the law said the President's
Office was being kept informed of the work of parliamentary
committees tasked with handling the legislation and had relayed
to lawmakers concerns about the impact of proposed changes.
In consultation with his advisers, Thein Sein had urged a
more "flexible" approach. That would include dropping the $5
million start-up capital requirement and increasing foreign
shares in joint ventures in the restricted sectors, the source
said on the condition of anonymity.
The investment law is one of the biggest pieces of
legislation handled by a parliament that has become increasingly
vocal under the leadership of lower house speaker, Shwe Mann, a
decorated former general and an influential powerbroker.
Like Thein Sein, Shwe Mann was a heavyweight in the former
junta who has won international praise for his role in driving
reforms in the 17 months since the military ceded power.
Changes to the draft legislation, which initially allowed
100 percent investments by foreigners in any sector, followed a
June 30 meeting in Yangon between Shwe Mann and Myanmar
businessmen who urged an immediate review of the law.
According to parliamentary sources, lower house members
discussed the bill with local businesses between July 6 and 11
and then asked the upper house to send it back. The bill was
returned to the upper house recently with 94 points for
amendment, which included the new restrictions.