By Shwe Yee Saw Myint and Aung Hla Tun
NAYPYITAW/YANGON, Aug 30 Myanmar's Aung San Suu
Kyi is launching a major push to end decades of fighting between
rebels and the military, with many of the country's myriad armed
groups gathering for a peace conference in the capital
Naypyitaw.
Suu Kyi has made the peace process a priority for her
administration, which faces sky-high expectations at home and
abroad after sweeping to power in an election last November to
end more than half a century of military-backed rule.
Few concrete proposals are to emerge this week, with
delegates expecting to meet every six months to tackle issues
ranging from security, political representation and culture to
sharing the fruits of the country's mineral riches.
But the fact that Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi has
been able to bring the vast majority of the rebels to the
negotiating table only five months after taking power is a sign
of progress, experts say.
Powerful armed groups from regions bordering China, who
refused to sign a ceasefire last October under the previous
military-backed government, are now set to take part, partly
owing to China's tacit support for the talks, observers say.
As Myanmar's economy opens up, China is vying for influence
with the United States. President Xi Jinping pledged his country
would play a "constructive role" in the peace process when Suu
Kyi visited China this month.
Myanmar has been torn by fighting between the military,
which seized power in the 1962 coup, and ethnic armed groups
almost without a break since the end of the Second World War, as
rebels pushed for recognition of their rights and greater
autonomy from the central government.
The meeting, which begins on Wednesday, has been billed as
the "21st-Century Panglong Conference", a reference to the
agreement between the majority Bamar and ethnic minorities in
1947 that formed the Union of Burma. It was held by Suu Kyi's
father and Myanmar's national hero, General Aung San.
"The ambition of 1947 Panglong Conference was to get
independence. Today's ambition is domestic peace and unity of
the whole country," said 84-year-old veteran journalist Phoe
Thauk Kyar, who was 14 at the time of the Panglong Conference.
NEW CLASHES
Casting a shadow over the talks is a recent flare-up in
fighting in northernmost Kachin State and clashes in
northeastern Shan State, which is home to several large groups
operating close to borders with China and Thailand.
The still-powerful military has also strongly opposed talks
with three groups - the Arakan Army, Ta'ang National Liberation
Army and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army - which
fought it in the remote Kokang area last year.
It is unclear whether those groups will play any part in
this week's conference, which will be attended by United Nations
Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.
Both sides say they are willing to talk, but the military
has demanded the rebels lay down their arms first. The three
groups have refused, citing continuous pressure from the
military.
"The government said these three groups would be accepted
only if they announce that they will 'give up the policy of
armed struggle'," said Thu Wai, 84, the vice-chairman of the
steering committee of the conference, without giving details.
He said the groups could be admitted even a day or two into
the conference, which is planned to last until the weekend, as
long as they issued a statement to that effect.
Ethnic delegates have complained about what they saw as an
arbitrary schedule set by the government. Suu Kyi has dictated a
faster pace for the talks than her military-linked predecessors.
She has not consulted the groups about the date of the
conference or the specific agenda, diplomats familiar with the
situation said.
Reflecting that rushed approach, less than a day before the
conference the parties huddled at a Naypyitaw hotel to try to
thrash out procedural details.
"We discussed about the agenda for tomorrow and about the
opening speech and how to proceed with discussion. Still no
result," said Khu Oo Reh, who represents an umbrella
organization of some of the most powerful ethnic groups.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Alex Richardson)