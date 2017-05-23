YANGON May 24 Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi
will open a new round of talks with some of the country's myriad
ethnic groups on Wednesday, looking to revive a stuttering peace
process after a tough first year in power that saw the worst
fighting with rebels in years.
The conference comes amid continued tensions between ethnic
armed groups, the military and Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi,
and it is unlikely to see any new groups join a landmark
ceasefire accord negotiated by the previous administration.
Ending decades of near-perpetual civil war is Suu Kyi's
stated No. 1 priority - which she sees as key to unlocking the
resource-rich country's potential and guaranteeing basic
development for its more than 50 million people.
Among issues on the agenda are whether the states that make
up Myanmar would be allowed to draft their own constitutions and
the status of religion.
In a last-minute boost to the conference, local media
reported that several groups that have recently clashed with
government troops, and whose attendance had been in question,
would be joining the negotiations.
"It's unlikely that any new groups would sign the NCA, but
they will discuss a set of potential consensus points," said
Yangon-based analyst and former United Nations diplomat Richard
Horsey, referring to the National Ceasefire Agreement negotiated
by a quasi-civilian transitional government that took office
after the end of junta-rule in 2011.
"The fact that there will be more of them in the room is a
positive development."
Ethnic armed groups have complained that Suu Kyi has taken a
top-down, approach to the process, unilaterally dictating the
agenda, often ignoring or misunderstanding their grievances and
siding too closely with the military.
CONFLICTS REKINDLED
When Suu Kyi took charge of the peace process last year, she
dismantled a peace centre set up by the previous government that
was leading talks with the rebels. Some observers say the move
undermined the trust built up over the years.
"They should do more informal meetings. And the peace
brokers between the groups, I think the government should
recognise them and expand their role," said Aung Thu Nyein, the
director of training at the Institute for Strategy and Policy,
referring to informal peace negotiators.
Several conflicts have reignited since Suu Kyi took power,
displacing an estimated 160,000 people, according to data from
the United Nations.
A coalition of four rebel groups comprising one of Myanmar's
most powerful militias, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA),
staged attacks on security forces in the north of the country in
November.
In the spring, fighting with Kokang rebels in the hills
along the Chinese border sent about 20,000 refugees fleeing to
China's Yunnan province.
The conflict in northwestern Rakhine state, where an army
crackdown on Rohingya Muslim insurgents forced 75,000 people to
flee to Bangladesh amid allegations of widespread atrocities, is
separate from the peace process and will not be discussed at the
five-day conference in the capital Naypyitaw.
"I want to hope for the best. But this is not an easy
process," an ethnic Shan woman told Reuters in Yangon. "No side
wants to change their current position and lose or reduce their
power and opportunities."
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Aye Win Myint; Editing by
Alex Richardson)