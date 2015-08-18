NAYPYITAW Aug 18 Myanmar ordered the shutdown
of a radio station with links to ousted ruling party leader Shwe
Mann due to concerns about bias and to prevent it issuing
statements about the shake-up in the party, Information Minister
Ye Htut said on Tuesday.
Media linked to Shwe Mann were gagged on Thursday, adding to
concerns about reforms in the country.
Cherry FM, a radio station linked to Shwe Mann's
daughter-in-law, was suspended on Saturday until after the
election after it was unable to convince the ministry it was
able to be impartial or that it would not issue announcements on
what was happening to Shwe Mann, Ye Htut told reporters on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni Slodkowsk; Editing by
Simon Webb and Alex Richardson)