NAYPYITAW Aug 18 Myanmar ordered the shutdown of a radio station with links to ousted ruling party leader Shwe Mann due to concerns about bias and to prevent it issuing statements about the shake-up in the party, Information Minister Ye Htut said on Tuesday.

Media linked to Shwe Mann were gagged on Thursday, adding to concerns about reforms in the country.

Cherry FM, a radio station linked to Shwe Mann's daughter-in-law, was suspended on Saturday until after the election after it was unable to convince the ministry it was able to be impartial or that it would not issue announcements on what was happening to Shwe Mann, Ye Htut told reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni Slodkowsk; Editing by Simon Webb and Alex Richardson)