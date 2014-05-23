Italian fashion group Valentino not expected to list in 2017 - source
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
State-owned Myanma Economic Bank (MEB) will disburse 983.58 billion kyat ($1.02 billion) agriculture loans this financial year which started on April 1, compared with 1,156.1 billion kyat in the previous year, the state-run Mirror Daily reported.
Myanma Agricultural Development Bank used to handle agricultural loans, but MEB has started issuing such loans since last fiscal, the paper added. Now, MEB is the only government-run bank that issues agri loans.
The annual interest rate for this year's loans will be 5 percent, down from 8.3 percent in the previous year. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 966.0000 Myanmar Kyats) (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* CEO-designate Strobl says the time in which we paid no dividend is nearing an end
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent on Wednesday, a day after lifting capital controls that had been in place since the country's financial meltdown almost a decade ago.