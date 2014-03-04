Liquor, beer and wine will soon be allowed to be imported into Myanmar after ongoing talks among respective government departments and chambers of commerce finalise taxes and duties, the 7Day Daily reported, citing Commerce Minister Win Myint.

Overtaxing can lead to smuggling, while under-taxing can encourage free flow of drinks into the country, Win Myint said. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.