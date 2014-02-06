The Commander-in-Chief has approved the military's relinquishing 154,116 acres of the seized farmland, the Eleven Daily reported Deputy Defence Minister Major General Kyaw Nyunt as saying at the Parliament on Wednesday.

The military does not have any more scheme to seize land, he said, it added.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)