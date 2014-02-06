BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
The Commander-in-Chief has approved the military's relinquishing 154,116 acres of the seized farmland, the Eleven Daily reported Deputy Defence Minister Major General Kyaw Nyunt as saying at the Parliament on Wednesday.
The military does not have any more scheme to seize land, he said, it added.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Commission wants a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks, the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a merger with another EU agency based in Frankfurt.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuela has stopped publishing money supply data, depriving the public of the best available tool to ascertain soaring inflation in one of the world's worst-performing economies.