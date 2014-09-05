Myanmar Automobile-Makers and Distributors Association will set up a public company with a startup capital of 5,000 million kyat ($5 million), contributed by 50 leading members, the Voice Daily reported quoting chairman Soe Tun of the Association.

Soe Tun said the company plans to raise up to 20,000 million kyat ($20 million) through a public offering.

