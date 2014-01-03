Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
International mobile phone roaming will be introduced in Myanmar in January with technical assistance from French telecom giant Orange, the Eleven Daily reported quoting a ministry official.
Myanmar citizens will be able to use their mobile phones in 33 foreign countries while foreigners will be able to use theirs in Myanmar, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)