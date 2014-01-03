International mobile phone roaming will be introduced in Myanmar in January with technical assistance from French telecom giant Orange, the Eleven Daily reported quoting a ministry official.

Myanmar citizens will be able to use their mobile phones in 33 foreign countries while foreigners will be able to use theirs in Myanmar, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Aung Hla Tun)