China's Union Pay International (UPI) cards will be introduced in Myanmar from Sept. 1, in cooperation with local private Cooperative Bank (CB), the Union Daily quoted CB's CEO Kyaw Lin as saying.

International credit cards Master and Visa were introduced in Myanmar in November 2012 and there are over 800 automated teller machines in the country now.

