UPDATE 1-Russia postpones scrapping oil export duties to 2022-2025
MOSCOW, March 13 Russia will not fully scrap its oil export duty until 2022-2025, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday, four years later than previously expected.
China's Union Pay International (UPI) cards will be introduced in Myanmar from Sept. 1, in cooperation with local private Cooperative Bank (CB), the Union Daily quoted CB's CEO Kyaw Lin as saying.
International credit cards Master and Visa were introduced in Myanmar in November 2012 and there are over 800 automated teller machines in the country now.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 13 Russia will not fully scrap its oil export duty until 2022-2025, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday, four years later than previously expected.
* IMF warns of spillover effects on other economies (Adds German official on G20 meeting, IMF chief economist on U.S. tax plans)
(Adds text to March 8 alerts) Kingsway Financial Services Inc