Myanmar has delayed the launch of the Yangon Stock Exchange until after the Nov. 8 election, the Myanmar Times reported, citing Deputy Finance Minister Maung Maung Thein.

The Stock Market was originally scheduled to be launched in late October, the paper said. (bit.ly/1CFaifD) ----

