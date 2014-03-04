Myanmar earned more than $1.1 billion in 2013 from garment exports due to E.U's restoration of GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) trading privileges, the Eleven Daily reported, quoting Myint Soe, chairman of Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association.

Garment exports in Myanmar are expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2014, the report said.

Myint Soe said the thriving garment sector was able to create more job opportunity in 2013, the daily added.

