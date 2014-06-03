Colgate-Palmolive, a U.S.-based manufacturer of utilities and healthcare products, recently registered with the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) to invest in the country's manufacturing sector, the Daily Eleven reported referring to MIC sources, but gave no further details about the proposal. ----

