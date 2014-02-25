Some new industrial estates will be developed around commercial city Yangon to help reduce land prices at existing estates, the 7Day Daily reported quoting Kyaw Soe, Regional Minister for Forestry and Energy.

Land prices at 24 existing industrial estates around Yangon range between 60 million kyat and 800 million kyat per acre ($61,000-$813,400) depending on the locations, the paper added.

($1 = 983.5000 Myanmar kyats)