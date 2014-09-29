BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Investment House FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 1.7 million dinars versus loss of 6.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
State-owned Myanma Insurance will continue to exist for at least 20 more years although private insurance companies are emerging one after another, the New Light of Myanmar reported citing Deputy Finance Minister Maung Maung Thein.
Myanmar has 11 local private insurance companies at the moment. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LAGOS, March 12 Hard currency curbs imposed by Nigeria's central bank have helped boost local food production, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was quoted as saying by two newspapers on Sunday.
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent