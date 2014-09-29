State-owned Myanma Insurance will continue to exist for at least 20 more years although private insurance companies are emerging one after another, the New Light of Myanmar reported citing Deputy Finance Minister Maung Maung Thein.

Myanmar has 11 local private insurance companies at the moment. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)