BRIEF-SRE Group expects turnaround in FY results
* Financial results of group for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to record a turnaround for corresponding period in year 2015
Two more private banks will be allowed to offer mobile banking services within weeks, bringing the total number of such providers to four, the Voice Daily reported, citing a senior central bank official.
The official told the paper that Innwa Bank and Myawaddy Bank, both owned by the military, currently offer mobile banking services, and First Private Bank and CB Bank will be granted permission for mobile banking.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Financial results of group for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to record a turnaround for corresponding period in year 2015
* Says approved raising funds via issue of basel III at-1 bonds worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2nAa0QG Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 14 Two U.S. senators from Midwestern states will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would require foreign companies buying U.S. food and agriculture firms to undergo a review aimed at ensuring the deal would not hurt U.S. food security.