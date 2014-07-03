Taiwan-based Pou Chen Group, a manufacturer for brand leaders Nike, Adidas, Reebok and Puma, will invest $100 million in a factory project in commercial city Yangon, the Voice Daily reported CEO Patty Tsai of the group as saying.

Scheduled to be launched late in 2015, the factory is targeted to manufacture about 0.8 million pairs of shoes per month in 2019, Patty Tsai said. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)