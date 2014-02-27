A total of 112 big restaurants in commercial city Yangon will be inspected for tax evasion in a special campaign to expose tax evaders, the 7Day Daily reported, quoting Kyaw Kyaw, a member of the Tax Supervision Board.

He said over 70 big restaurants will be inspected in the first phase and the rest, in the second phase. The International Monetary Fund had recently pointed out some malpractices in Myanmar tax collecting system, the daily added.

