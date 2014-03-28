UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
International Financial Corp (IFC) will lend $80 million to Shangri-La Asia Ltd for the expansion of the Traders Hotel and the construction of the Shangri-La Residences in Yangon, the Voice Daily reported, citing Vikram Kumar, resident representative of the IFC in Myanmar.
Shangri-La Asia has been facing acute shortage of hotel rooms due to a steep rise in tourist arrivals in Myanmar.
The 270-roomed Traders will have 485 rooms on completion of the expansion project, while the Shangri-La Residences will have 240 rooms, the daily said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources