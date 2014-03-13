Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 bln global buyout fund
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
State-owned Small and Medium Industrial Bank (SMIDB) plans to lend 20 billion kyat ($20.6 million) to entrepreneurs in the next fiscal year, starting April 1, the state-owned New Light of Myanmar reported.
The SMIDB, which now has 12 branches across the country, will open four more branches soon. (link.reuters.com/num24v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 970.5000 kyat) (Compiled by Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW YORK, March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co has sent some wealth management customers letters this month notifying them that they will be moved to the firm's self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department retirement regulation, the bank said on Monday.
* Befimmo crystallises value by granting a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex