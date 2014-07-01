The Small and Medium Industrial Development Bank (SMIDB), a public bank run by Ministry of Industry, will be listed at Yangon Stock Exchange when it emerges in 2015, the Voice Daily reported Managing Director Tin Maung Htay of SMIDB as saying.

Having over 50,000 shares, the bank made over Kyat 7 billion (about $7.2 million) profit during the fiscal year on March 31, the report said quoting a bank statement.

Yangon Stock Exchange is scheduled to be opened with about five public companies in 2015 and at the moment Myanma Agro-business Public Co (MAPCO) and Asia Green Development Bank (AGDB) have confirmed to be listed there.

