UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Malaysia-based Tan Chong Group will invest $200 million in the Nissan car factory in Myanmar, the Eleven Daily reported, citing a senior official from United Diamond Motor Co, local partner of Tan Chong Group.
The factory will be built on a 100-acre plot in Bago, about 50 miles north of Yangon, the report said. ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources