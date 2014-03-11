The Myanmar Parliament on Monday turned down a proposal of law maker Khin San Hlaing to increase duty and taxes on alcoholic drinks, cigarettes and other tobacco products by 200 percent, the Eleven Daily reported.

The paper said duty and taxes will remain at 100 percent on cigarettes and 50 percent on alcoholic drinks and other tobacco products.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)