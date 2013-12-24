Myanmar, that recently hosted the 27th SEA Games successfully, expects 3 million tourists to visit the country when it takes the ASEAN Chair in 2014, a senior ministry official said, the 7Day Daily reported.

Tourist arrivals during this year were about 2 million, the daily said.

