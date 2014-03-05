Myanmar authorities have permitted 166 new hotel projects with over 7,800 rooms at major tourist spots in the past two months to cater to growing tourist arrivals, the Eleven Daily reported quoting Aung Zaw Win, director general at the Hotels and Tourism Ministry.

Economists say hotel and tourism is the most promising investment sector in Myanmar, the paper added. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Yangon Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)