YANGON, Sept 17 Myanmar may have released all of
its remaining political prisoners in an amnesty for 514
detainees on Monday, the main opposition party said, just over a
week ahead of a rare visit by its reformist president to the
United States.
"We're optimistic that these are the remaining political
prisoners," said Naing Naing, a central executive committee
member of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy
party.
He said he understood 424 political detainees were freed in
the amnesty. That figure would exclude inmates who were former
military intelligence officials purged under the former junta.
President Thein Sein, whose government has released more
than 650 political prisoners since taking office in March last
year, was due to head to the United States on Sept. 24, where he
will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York for
the first time as president.