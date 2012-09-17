* Opposition party believes many political prisoners
included
* Amnesty could boost ties between Myanmar and United States
* Myanmar eager for import bans to be lifted
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, Sept 17 Myanmar pardoned more than 500
prisoners on Monday in an amnesty that included political
detainees, according to the opposition party, a step that could
strengthen the former military state's growing bonds with
Washington.
A government bulletin announcing the news on state
television did not make clear if any of those affected were
political inmates. But Naing Naing, an official of Aung San Suu
Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party, said he was
hopeful the amnesty included the country's 424 remaining
political prisoners.
"We're optimistic that these are the remaining political
prisoners," said Naing Naing, himself a former political
prisoner.
He said the NLD received word that political prisoners had
been amnestied from the Assistance Association for Political
Prisoners (AAPP), a Thai-based group that tracks prisoners in
Myanmar, also known as Burma.
Contacted by Reuters, Bo Kyi, secretary-general of the AAPP,
said political prisoners were among those who had been pardoned,
but the organisation needed more time to confirm the number.
The timing of the amnesty is significant coming ahead of a
U.S. visit by Thein Sein, Myanmar's reformist president. The
State Department said U. S. officials will meet Thein Sein on the
sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly next week.
It also coincides with a separate U.S. trip that began on
Monday b y Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner.
Suu Kyi's election to parliament in April helped to
transform Myanmar's pariah image and convince the West to begin
rolling back sanctions after a year of dramatic reforms,
including the release of about 700 political prisoners in
amnesties between May 2011 and July.
The United States has repeatedly called for all remaining
dissidents to be freed as a pre-condition for further economic
rewards, including a relaxation of a ban on imports of
Myanmar-made products imposed years ago in response to human
rights abuses.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department reacted cautiously
to news of the amnesty and said it would monitor events to see
whether any political prisoners were in fact released.
"We have seen reports that the government of Burma's
Information Ministry has announced that 514 prisoners will be
granted Presidential Amnesty on humanitarian grounds," said a
State Department spokeswoman on condition of anonymity.
"We are watching developments of the prisoner release
closely and will work carefully to verify if any political
prisoners are released," she added. "The United States continues
to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all
political prisoners."
Naing Naing of the NLD said the 424 freed political
prisoners excluded inmates who were former military intelligence
officials. The military ruled the country for 49 years as one of
Asia's most oppressive regimes before ceding power to a
semi-civilian government in March last year.
Suu Kyi left Sunday for the United States, where she will
receive a congressional medal.
Thein Sein, a former general, was due to head to the United
States on Sept. 24, where he will address the United Nations
General Assembly in New York for the first time as president.