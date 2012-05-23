* Government to airlift equipment to boost electricity
supplies
* Protests over power outages continue in two biggest cities
* First big test of political freedom under new government
YANGON, May 23 Myanmar's government announced
emergency measures on Wednesday to boost electricity supplies
following protests over chronic power outages that are testing
the nascent democracy.
Six generators purchased from U.S.-based Caterpillar Inc
, the world's largest maker of construction machinery,
will be air-freighted within a week, and two 25-megawatt
gas-turbines would be bought from General Electric Co,
the largest U.S. conglomerate, state television said.
Those steps follow the suspension of U.S. sanctions last
week, illustrating rapid change in the former Burma following
the end of five decades of oppressive military rule last year.
Urgent repairs will also be carried out on power stations
damaged in fighting with ethnic Kachin rebels, state television
said. In three cities that have seen protests - Yangon, Mandalay
and Pyi - the government will deploy 37 high-powered generators
to boost supplies, it added.
During its years of oppressive military rule, Myanmar seldom
if ever bowed to public opinion. While it is unclear if this
announcement will satisfy protesters who gathered on Wednesday
for a second night in Yangon, the country's largest city, it
could relieve mounting pressure on the one-year-old government.
"We believe this is not the old regime, and that's why we
are expressing our voice," Han Win Aung, a protest organiser,
said to cheers at the entrance of Yangon's Sule Pagoda before
the urgent power-generation measures were announced.
Holding candles and chanting, about 100 protesters marched
inside the gilded pagoda, urging authorities to address their
long-festering grievances over power shortages in a test of
political freedom in the new democracy.
"Power supplies are always going down, and that's why we are
marching. This is very important for the entire country," said
Po Lay, a 25-year-old protester in the pagoda, a focal point of
demonstrations in 2007 and 1988 that were crushed by the former
military junta.
A nine-year-old girl held a placard that said power often
went off in her school. Hundreds of onlookers watched at the
curious site of a protest held without police intervention, many
expressing support for the protesters.
"I've been facing power outages for the past 10 years. I
hope they will be able to make even small changes," said Hla
Htay, a 51-year-old man watching inside the pagoda as protesters
chanted prayers for electricity.
"ALMOST NOTHING HERE"
The demonstrations are the biggest since a 2007 monk-led
uprising in which dozens were killed and hundreds arrested.
The protesters accused the former military government of
enriching themselves at the public's expense by selling natural
gas to neighbouring China while Myanmar, among Asia's poorest
nations, faces frequent power outages.
In Yangon, one protester held a sigh that read, "There is so
much electricity on the other side in China. There's almost
nothing here."
Power consumption in Myanmar, where only 25 percent of the
population has access to the national grid, is one of the lowest
in the world, averaging 104 kilowatts an hour per person, near
the same level as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nepal,
according to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.
Protesters also gathered for a fourth straight evening in
northern Mandalay, the second-largest city, but the number was
smaller than in previous nights, said organisers.
The protests pose a difficult test for reformist President
Thein Sein who has freed hundreds of political prisoners,
relaxed state censorship, started peace talks with ethnic
minority rebel groups and held historic by-elections that
catapulted Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's
opposition party into a semi-civilian parliament.
Bread-and-butter issues have been known to turn violent in
Myanmar. The biggest and bloodiest uprisings against military
rule, in 1988 and 2007, were sparked by discontent over soaring
inflation and fuel prices.
Myanmar has 18 hydro-power stations, one coal-fired power
plant and 10 gas-fired power stations supplying the country of
60 million people, state media says. Those plants have been
generating about 1,340 megawatts during a recent drought - while
power demand has been as high as 1,850 megawatts.
The six power generators purchased from Caterpillar would
supply 2 megawatts each, the state media said, adding that a
further 16 generators of one megawatt each ordered from other
countries would arrive within a week.
