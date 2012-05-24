YANGON May 24 Myanmar police broke up a protest
against power cuts by several hundred people on Thursday and
five members of Aung San Suu Kyi's opposition party were taken
in for questioning, a senior party official said.
Demonstrations have taken place in Pyi and other towns
week, including the commercial capital, Yangon, and the city of
Mandalay, as citizens test the limits of democratic changes in
Myanmar, leaving authorities struggling to respond.
Until now, the security forces have allowed the peaceful
demonstrations to go ahead and the civilian government, which
took over from a repressive junta in March last year, has
promised emergency measures to increase the electricity supply.
"So far as I heard from our members in the region, there was
a protest of about 400 people at least," National League for
Democracy (NLD) official Nyan Win said, referring to the area of
Pyi, about 260 km (160 miles) northwest of Yangon.
"The police tried to disperse them and there was some rough
manhandling and some people were injured. Five NLD members were
picked up for questioning," he said.
Kyaw Sann, a member of the NLD in Pyi, confirmed that the
police had broken up the demonstration. About seven people had
been arrested, he told Reuters by phone.
One protest leader in Mandalay said he had heard some NLD
members had been taken in for questioning there, too, but that
could not be confirmed.
State television said on Wednesday that six generators
purchased from U.S.-based Caterpillar Inc would be
air-freighted within a week and two 25-megawatt gas-turbines
would be bought from General Electric Co to help tackle
the power shortage.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun and Thu Rein Hlaing; Editing by Alan
Raybould and Robert Birsel)