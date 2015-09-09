(Corrects story link in penultimate paragraph)
By Aye Win Myint and Soe Zeya Tun
NAYPYITAW, Sept 9 Myanmar President Thein Sein
on Wednesday made his first public appearance since the start of
a campaign for Nov. 8 general elections, meeting leaders of
ethnic minority guerrilla groups for ceasefire talks in the
capital Naypyitaw.
Clinching the deal with rebel groups would be a political
win for Thein Sein, who made it his top priority, boosting the
chances of his ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party in
the first general elections since the end of military rule.
But a deal with all ethnic armies is unlikely, experts say,
with some groups excluded from the talks, as fighting in the
restive Kokang region along Myanmar's border with China has
continued unabated since February.
Representatives of five main groups from about 16
participating in the talks met Thein Sein. The groups included
the Karen National Union, the Kachin Independence Organisation
and the Karenni National Progressive Party.
"I'd like to stress the importance of peace in the
transition to democracy," Thein Sein said at the opening of the
talks. "Without peace, it is not possible. I hope today's summit
will pave the way to signing the nationwide ceasefire agreement
by the end of September."
The president is not running in elections, but the Myanmar
constitution allows lawmakers, who select the president, to vote
in a person from outside parliament, so giving Thein Sein a
chance for reelection.
The draft of the agreement was hammered out during almost
two years of gruelling negotiations, but ethnic armed groups
have refused to sign it, urging the government to amend the
constitution and grant ethnic minorities more autonomy.
Tension between Myanmar's ethnic minorities and the majority
Burmans, who dominate the government, has prompted many groups
to take up arms and fight the military on the fringes of the
country since independence in 1948.
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week urged
the rebels not to rush the deal, but work slowly on a pact to
ensure lasting peace and stability. She said all groups should
be included in the accord.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy is expected to win
the election. Thein Sein's USDP won the last general poll held
under military rule in 2010, widely condemned as rigged in its
favour. The USDP is now likely to lose many seats.
In the first showdown of the election campaign, Suu Kyi will
on Thursday meet voters in Kayah state, where powerful Minister
of the President's Office Soe Thein, the architect of Thein
Sein's economic reforms, is running for a seat in the election.
(Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)