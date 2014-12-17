YANGON Dec 17 A prominent former official with
Myanmar's main opposition party was detained on Wednesday and
faces charges of insulting religion, which stemmed from a speech
intended to discourage extremist interpretations of Buddhism,
his lawyer said.
Htin Lin Oo, a writer, was dismissed from his post as an
information officer for the National League for Democracy (NLD)
after an excerpt from a speech he gave in October was shared
widely online, prompting accusations he had attacked Buddhism.
An official with the NLD, which is chaired by Nobel laureate
Aung San Suu Kyi, told Reuters earlier this week that the party
relieved Htin Lin Oo of his position because he went too far in
his speech.
Htin Lin Oo's lawyer, Thein Than Oo, said the 10-minute
video segment of a two-hour speech that circulated online was
purposefully misinterpreted by extremists.
"His intention was to expose things that are bad for
Buddhism, like extremism and racism," Thein Than Oo told
Reuters. "His actual intention was to ask for more tolerance."
Myanmar emerged in 2011 from half a century of military
rule, and the semi-civilian government has lifted restrictions
on freedoms of speech, association and media. The reforms have
been accompanied by a rise in Buddhist nationalism, with monks
forming groups aimed at promoting the country's Buddhist
character.
The main target of the Buddhist nationalist movement has
been the country's Muslims, who make up about 5 percent of its
53 million people.
Sectarian violence since June 2012 has killed at least 240
people, mostly Muslims.
Myanmar's parliament is set to debate a package of laws,
including regulations on religious conversions and interfaith
marriages, which were initially proposed by the Committee to
Protect Race and Religion, one of the main Buddhist nationalist
groups.
In a speech at a literary event in Chaung-U Township in
Myanmar's northern Sagaing Division, Htin Lin Oo challenged
those linking Buddhism with race and nationality.
"If you want to be an extreme nationalist and if you love to
maintain your race that much, don't believe in Buddhism," he
said, according to a translation by The Irrawaddy, a Myanmar
focused magazine and website.
Htin Lin Oo is facing up to three years in prison after
being charged last month with violating laws against acts
intended to insult religion and remarks that provoke religious
anger, said his lawyer, Thein Than Oo.
(editing by Ralph Boulton)