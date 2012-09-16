(Repeats story from Sunday without any change to text)
By Andrew R.C. Marshall
YANGON, Sept 16 The first two bullets struck her
legs. The third one ploughed through her chest, shredding a lung
and drenching her uniform with blood.
The death of schoolgirl Win Maw Oo, 16, shot by
soldiers during Myanmar's military crackdown on pro-democracy
protests in 1988, so torments her family that they have yet to
perform the Buddhist rites to release her soul into the
afterlife.
"We still can't forget her," says Khine Nyein Ei, 30, as she
prepares to mark the anniversary of her sister's death on
Wednesday. "The tears never dry."
The authorities haven't forgotten either. Political reform
in Myanmar is fostering greater openness about past atrocities
but little accountability, especially when the country's
still-powerful military is involved. Today, Win Maw Oo's
impoverished and long-suffering family remains under police
surveillance.
Hers is one of many families now demanding recognition for
abuses suffered by loved ones under decades of dictatorship.
Their struggle for justice could test both the sincerity of
President Thein Sein's reforms and the patience of Myanmar's
untouchable and seemingly remorseless military.
It also runs counter to a political mood of reconciliation
promoted by both opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the
once-critical Western governments now engaging with a government
packed with former generals. The United States and European
Union have lifted most sanctions against Myanmar.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) no longer
calls for a U.N. Commission of Inquiry into alleged war crimes
and crimes against humanity in Myanmar. Instead, the Nobel Peace
Prize laureate wants South African-style "restorative justice",
which precludes putting members of the former regime on trial.
But unlike post-apartheid South Africa, post-junta Myanmar
has no Truth and Reconciliation Commission, where victims and
perpetrators of violence can put their country's tortured
history to rest.
Myanmar's toothless Human Rights Commission is only
empowered to investigate alleged abuses committed since its
formation in September last year.
None of this has deterred the many bereaved relatives
yearning for justice and closure. "So many people died in the
1988 revolution," says Khine Nyein Ei. "They also had families.
It hurts so much to lose a son or daughter or sister. Everyone
feels the same way."
Her family have turned their one-room shack on a swamp in
Yangon's northern suburbs into a shrine for Win Maw Oo. Its thin
bamboo walls are decorated with a harrowing image of the
schoolgirl taken by an American photographer just moments after
she was shot.
During their interview with Reuters, the first by the
foreign media, two plainclothes police with walkie-talkies
loitered outside, reported neighbours.
Her mother Khin Htay Win, 59, recalls begging her daughter
not to join the near-daily protests in Yangon. Martial law had
been declared and the soldiers were expected to be merciless.
"If they dare to shoot, then we dare to die," her daughter
told her.
She was marching with fellow protesters towards the U.S.
embassy when the troops opened fire. Everyone scattered, recalls
Steve Lehman, who photographed two medics carrying Win Maw Oo's
bloodied body to a nearby ambulance.
"The military was clearing the streets and had shot many
people," he says. "I was shocked by how they were killing
girls."
Yangon General Hospital, where Win Maw Oo was taken, was
overwhelmed with dead and wounded protesters. "It was like a
horror movie," says Lehman. Thousands of people were killed or
injured during the crackdown.
DEATHBED PROMISE
The surgeon who operated on Win Maw Oo didn't save her life.
But he did buy her time. Her father, Win Kyu, struggled to reach
the hospital through streets patrolled by trigger-happy
soldiers. He arrived to hear her last words.
"Can you promise me something?" she asked. Then she made her
father swear not to perform the last rites for her "until you
get the democracy we asked for". Then she died.
Bodies bearing gunshot wounds were often taken away by the
authorities and secretly cremated to hide the death toll. Win
Kyu could only retrieve his daughter's body from the morgue
after a friendly doctor lied to the military that she had died
of bone cancer.
On the post mortem report, which the family has kept and
laminated, the "cause of death" is left blank.
Win Kyu didn't know about Lehman's now-iconic photo until he
saw it in a magazine some two years after his daughter's death.
"It awoke my sadness again," he said.
For years, Win Kyu burned with rage: "Whenever I saw
soldiers or police I wanted to kill them." Today, his anger has
subsided, but he still bristles at the military's version of
events.
It labelled his daughter and other protesters "looters",
while state-run media still trumpets the former junta's role in
establishing Myanmar's "discipline-flourishing democracy".
Finding people who disagree with this account is easy in
Yangon, where Internet access is widespread and critical
biographies of former dictator Than Shwe are discreetly sold at
street stalls.
Myanmar's democratic progress "has nothing to do with" the
military, Win Kyu says. He attributes it to the sacrifices of
ordinary people such as his daughter, as well as to Buddhist
monks who led the 2007 Saffron Revolution -- another democracy
uprising bloodily suppressed by the military.
"EVERYONE MUST DIE ONE DAY"
But government soldiers aren't the only ones with blood on
their hands.
San San Aye's father escaped Rangoon in 1989 to join the All
Burma Students' Democratic Front (ABSDF), an armed insurgent
group formed by activists fleeing the junta's crackdown. He died
three years later of natural causes. Or so she thought.
Then, in February, she learned that he had been among 107
soldiers arrested and tortured for weeks on ABSDF orders in the
early 1990s on suspicion of spying for the government.
Her father, Maung Sein, and 37 others were either executed
or died from their injuries. The horrific episode - victims were
electrocuted, crucified, decapitated and shot - is recalled in a
book published in May and freely available in Yangon bookstores.
San San Aye, 42, a teacher in northern Yangon, filed a
police complaint in August against the seven ABSDF leaders she
believes are responsible. She says police in remote Kachin
State, where the killings took place, are now investigating.
"I know everyone must die one day," she says, struggling to
hold back tears. "But my father was wrongly accused. I want the
truth to be known." The relatives of another ABSDF victim have
also filed a complaint, she says.
Meanwhile, the family of schoolgirl Win Maw Oo prepare for
the annual remembrance ceremony they have held every September,
despite intimidation by the authorities. One year, the army
parked armoured cars with machine-guns outside their house.
Suu Kyi attended the ceremony in 1997, between periods of
house arrest. "So many police came," recalls sister Khine Nyein
Ei.
This year, for the first time, the family will hold a public
ceremony in a temple. Permission was granted by the local
authorities on condition that no more than 200 people attend.
Among the expected guests are celebrated democrat Min Ko
Naing, who was jailed for 15 years for his role in the 1988
protests, and Win Tin, who co-founded the NLD with Suu Kyi just
eight days after the schoolgirl was killed.
Even so, Win Maw Oo's father won't be saying the last rites.
He says the "true democracy" she wanted must wait until Myanmar
holds its 2015 general election. The NLD is expected to win it
comfortably, after a landslide victory in April by-elections
swept Suu Kyi and 43 other party candidates into parliament.
Even this will not appease Aung Ko Ko, 27, who was just
three years old when those three bullets felled his schoolgirl
sister. He wants her killers exposed.
"They still have to pay for their mistakes," he says.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)