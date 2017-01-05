* Fuel demand to grow by 6 pct per year in next decade
* Myanmar is rebuilding its crumbling infrastructure
* Almost all fuel shipments to Myanmar come from Singapore
* Tankers shipping fuel to Myanmar: tmsnrt.rs/2hTnFEd
By Keith Wallis and Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Myanmar's oil imports are
surging to fuel a fast-growing economy and rebuild rotting
infrastructure, creating a small but profitable route for ships
making a beeline for the emerging southeast Asian nation from
the regional hub of Singapore.
Servicing growth that could top 8 percent this year is a
clutch of small tankers ferrying gasoil and diesel from
Singapore 2,000 kilometres (1,260 miles) north to Myanmar. The
country's sole port, at Yangon, can only handle small vessels.
Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that around 20
small tankers with a combined capacity of around 220,000
deadweight tonnes (DWT) are currently shipping refined products
into Myanmar, virtually all from Singapore. That's about twice
as many vessels as were on that route around a year ago,
according to one shipper.
"Everyone is quite bullish about the Myanmar market," said
Lim Han, executive director and head of chartering at
Singapore's Hong Lam Marine. The firm, which started oil
shipments to Myanmar from Singapore six months ago, is one of a
handful of small, local shippers now plying the route.
After almost 50 years of economic struggle under military
dictatorship, Myanmar is opening up to investors as it tries to
reconstruct roads, factories and airports, as well as supply an
electricity grid stretched to breaking point.
Rising use of refined oil products like gasoil or diesel is
a leading indicator for economic growth in places like Myanmar.
The fuels are mostly used in power generation, construction, and
transportation, especially in heavy duty vehicles.
"We forecast refined fuels consumption in Myanmar to
increase at an average annual rate of 6 percent over the next 10
years," BMI Research said this week. The unit of rating agency
Fitch Group said demand would be fuelled by new laws supporting
foreign investment, as well as strong economic growth.
THE SINGAPORE ROUTE
Myanmar's diesel demand rose to 110,000 barrels per day
(bpd) over September to October 2016, from 80,000 to 90,000 bpd
over the same period in 2015, according to Energy Aspects oil
analyst Nevyn Nah.
Its gasoil imports are expected to hit 37,250 to 50,000 bpd
in 2017, up from just around 17,400 to 19,900 bpd in previous
years, according to involved trading sources.
Although the amount of fuel being shipped into Myanmar is
small by international oil trading standards, with global crude
oil demand approaching 100 million bpd, the shippers servicing
the route enjoy healthy profits from arbitrage trades.
Traders say that Myanma Petroleum Products Enterprise, the
country's state oil firm, has typically bought gasoil from
buyers in Singapore, such as trading house Trafigura's
subsidiary Puma Energy, at a premium of over $3 per barrel above
Singapore prices.
Shippers say fuel shipments to Myanmar will rise further.
Yangon's port is being expanded to handle ships up to a size of
50,000 DWT, compared with the current fleet of ships sized at
5,000-18,000 DWT. That would put the port of Yangon ahead of
ports such as Bangkok and Jakarta's Tanjong Priok and on a par
with Ho Chi Minh City in terms of ability to handle vessels.
Singapore, as Asia's oil trading hub, will benefit further
from this rising demand as it takes in surplus fuels from other
regional markets and offers it to buyers in need of supplies -
like Myanmar.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis and Jessica Jaganathan; Writing by
Henning Gloystein; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)