YANGON Jan 11 A delegation of American
business leaders, including Microsoft Corp chairman
Bill Gates, will visit Myanmar soon, Myanmar industry officials
said on Wednesday, another sign of strengthening U.S. ties with
the long-isolated state despite sanctions.
The visit would come less than three months after Hillary
Clinton became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit
Myanmar in more than 50 years and said Washington stood ready to
support reforms in the country and possibly lift sanctions.
The trip, expected in February, is unusual given the
presence of U.S. sanctions but it coincides with the most
dramatic reforms in the resource-rich, former British colony
since the military took power in what was then known as Burma in
a 1962 coup.
"A team of high-level American businessmen including Bill
Gates is due to visit," said one business leader and senior
member of the Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and
Industries (MFCCI) who declined to be identified because he is
not authorised to speak to the media.
A spokesman for Gates was not immediately available for
comment.
Business executives, mostly from Asia, have swarmed into the
commercial capital Yangon in recent weeks to scout for
investment opportunities in the country of 60 million people,
one of the last frontier markets in Asia.
JAPANESE DELEGATION
Another industry official said the U.S. executives would
meet President Thein Sein, visit tourist spots and spend time
with local business leaders, many of whom face targeted
sanctions by the U.S. government.
Some investment analysts have compared Myanmar's state of
development to Vietnam in 1994 when American sanctions against
Hanoi were lifted. But Myanmar's location is considered more
strategic, nestled between rising powers India and China with
ports on the Indian Ocean.
Before late last year, when reforms gathered steam, China
was emerging as the dominant investor in the country's resources
-- from natural gas to timber and precious gems.
Chinese workers are building a multi-billion-dollar pipeline,
hydro-power dams and highway projects that underpin more than
$14 billion of pledged Chinese investment in Myanmar's 2010/11
(April-March) fiscal year, taking total foreign direct
investment promises to $20 billion from just $300 million a year
before, official data show.
Executives from Japanese companies have also taken an
interest in recent weeks. Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry
Minister Yukio Edano this week leads a delegation that includes
officials from Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corp,
Mitsui & Co Ltd, Itochu Corp, JX Nippon Oil &
Energy Corp and Marubeni Corp.
Last week, U.S billionaire investor George Soros visited the
country and said he had agreed to set up an official base for
his philanthropic work in Myanmar after meetings with the
country's president and opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Myanmar has been closed off to the world for nearly half a
century of often-brutal authoritarian rule. The former military
regime handed power in March to a civilian government stacked
with former generals who surprised the world by embarking on a
programme of reforms and strengthening relations with the West.
Myanmar, however, remains vastly underdeveloped and is one
of Asia's poorest countries after decades of isolation,
sanctions and economic mismanagement by its former military
rulers.
(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Jason Szep and Robert
Birsel)