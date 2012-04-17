BRIEF-Africa Prudential Registrars reports FY profit before tax of 1.45 billion naira
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 gross revenue of 2.42 billion naira versus 2.54 billion naira year ago
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday relaxed sanctions on Myanmar to permit non-governmental organizations to support certain humanitarian, religious and educational activities in the country.
The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a notice saying that, subject to certain limitations, sanctions would be eased to allow projects to meet basic human needs, democracy building and good governance, education, religious, sport and non-commercial development in the country. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Eric Beech)
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 gross revenue of 2.42 billion naira versus 2.54 billion naira year ago
Feb 24 Southeast Asian stock markets were weaker on Friday in the absence concrete economic drivers, with investors across broader Asia wary after U.S. President Donald Trump again accused China of currency manipulation. Trump called China the "grand champions" of currency manipulation on Thursday, only hours after his new Treasury secretary promised a more methodical approach to analysing Beijing's foreign exchange practices. Trump's comments weighed on the already weake
* Year ago qtrly net profit 300.2 million rgt, revenue 2.12 billion rgt