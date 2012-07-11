* Reporting requirements aim to promote transparency in
By Arshad Mohammed
VIENTIANE, July 11 The United States on
Wednesday eased sanctions to allow its companies to invest in
and provide financial services to Myanmar but will require them
to make detailed disclosures about their dealings, the White
House said.
The unusual reporting requirement aims to promote greater
transparency in the country - among the world's most corrupt
according to watchdog Transparency International - as it emerges
from nearly half century of military rule.
In a development first reported by Reuters early on
Wednesday, President Barack Obama directed the U.S. Treasury
Department to issue two general licenses, one giving general
permission for investment in Myanmar and the other allowing
financial services.
"Easing sanctions is a strong signal of our support for
reform, and will provide immediate incentives for reformers and
significant benefits to the people of Burma," Obama said, using
the traditional name of the Southeast Asian country.
But the president added that the unfinished state of reforms
left the United States "deeply concerned about the lack of
transparency in Burma's investment environment and the
military's role in the economy."
"U.S. companies will be asked to report on their activities
in line with international corporate governance standards,"
Obama added.
The rules require U.S. individuals and entities making new
investments of more than $500,000 to submit annual reports to
the State Department on issues such as human rights, workers'
rights and environmental stewardship, the department said.
Annual payments exceeding $10,000 made to Myanmar government
entities including state-owned enterprises must also be
reported, while those investing in the Myanma Oil and Gas
Enterprise must notify the State Department within 60 days.
"The purpose of the public report is to promote greater
transparency and encourage civil society to partner with our
companies toward responsible investment," the departments of
State and Treasury said in a fact sheet explaining the policies.
White House spokesman Tommy Vietor told reporters the new
investment "does not authorize investment with Burmese Ministry
of Defense, state or non-state armed groups, or entities owned
by the foregoing."
NO REWARDS FOR ABUSERS
The moves fulfill a May 17 announcement made by U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to ease U.S. sanctions on
investment and financial services in recognition of Myanmar's
startling political reforms over the last 15
months.
The Obama administration left the sanctions laws on the
books, giving Washington leverage should Myanmar start to
backslide on its reforms.
Obama added a new Executive Order expanding sanctions to
cover "those who undermine the reform process, engage in human
rights abuses, contribute to ethnic conflict, or participate in
military trade with North Korea," he said.
This order underscored that "individuals who continue to
engage in abusive, corrupt, or destabilizing behavior going
forward will not reap the rewards of reform," said Obama.
Clarification of the rules for investment could prompt a
rush of U.S. companies into the country.
Coca-Cola Co, for instance, said last month it wanted
to work in Myanmar as soon as the government allowed it. It is
one of just three countries in the world where the soft drinks
giant does not operate. The other two are North Korea and Cuba.
Conglomerate General Electric Co has also expressed
strong interest in the country, particularly in the healthcare
and electricity sectors. In the face of street protests over
power outages, Myanmar's government promised in May it would buy
two 25-megawatt gas turbines from the company.
Sanctions have also been suspended or lifted by other
developed countries, including Canada, Australia, Japan and
European Union states.
The British government's trade promotion body, UK Trade &
Investment, opened an office in Myanmar's commercial capital,
Yangon, on Wednesday.
ACTIVIST GROUPS REMAIN WORRIED
Myanmar's quasi-civilian government took office in March
2011 and has started overhauling its economy, easing media
censorship, legalizing trade unions and protests and freeing
political prisoners.
The United States has responded with diplomatic and economic
gestures, sending Clinton to Myanmar last year as the first U.S.
secretary of state to visit in more than 50 years, as well as
tentatively easing sanctions this year.
One source said the long delay between Clinton making her
announcement and the Treasury issuing the licenses was partly
because of a debate among officials over how much disclosure to
require.
In a land of widespread poverty but rich in timber, gems,
and gas, Myanmar's crony capitalists - a clique of fewer than 20
families - grew rich with help from Than Shwe, a military
dictator who ruled from 1992 until he stepped aside last year.
"The central point of all of this is to focus on
transparency, the theory being that the more information the
greater the incentive to comply with responsible norms and
practices," the source said.
This source said that some disclosures would be to the
public while others would be in confidence to the U.S.
government to protect proprietary business information. The
State Department said it would announce a public comment period
for the private sector to study the reporting requirements and
to flag any problems.
Human rights groups and exiled Burmese democracy activists
remained skeptical that military officials and army-linked
businessmen could be prevented from profiting from U.S. deals.
"The U.S. government has acknowledged that there are many
unacceptable business partners in Burma. However, the government
has failed in its responsibility to clarify who these actors
are, or to prohibit U.S. companies from conducting business with
these problematic entities," said a joint statement by the U.S.
Campaign For Burma and three other advocacy groups.
The latest step in easing sanctions came a day after Derek
Mitchell, an Asia expert with long think tank and Pentagon
experience, presented his credentials as the first U.S.
ambassador to the country in decades.
