UNITED NATIONS, April 17 U.S. ambassador to the
United Nations Samantha Power on Thursday urged the Myanmar
government to intervene in Rakhine State to stop violence
between ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Rohingya Muslims and ensure
the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Power's remarks came after U.N. special adviser on Myanmar
Vijay Nambiar briefed the 15-member U.N. Security Council on
Thursday on the crisis in the country formerly known as Burma.
At least 237 have been killed in religious violence in
Myanmar since June 2012 and more than 140,000 displaced, many of
them stateless Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State, one of
Myanmar's poorest regions that is home to 1 million Rohingya.
U.N. officials have warned that the violence poses a serious
threat to the country's dramatic economic and political reforms
as it emerges from a half century of military rule.
"We continue to support Burma's reforms, but are greatly
concerned that without effective government intervention
violence in Rakhine could worsen, lives will be lost, and the
critically needed humanitarian presence will not be
sustainable," Power said in a statement.
Aid agencies were forced to halt operations in Rakhine late
last month when hundreds of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists destroyed
staff homes, offices and warehouses as well as boats used to
transport supplies.
Aid groups have long drawn the ire of some Rakhine Buddhists
who accuse them of favoring the Rohingya. Humanitarian groups
reject accusations of bias toward Muslims and many workers say
they have been threatened and intimidated.
"There was a lot of concern expressed around the table about
the situation in Rakhine, also about the negotiations on the
constitution, and also some praise for the moves that have been
made on the peace process," Britain's Deputy U.N. Ambassador
Peter Wilson said after the Security Council briefing.
He called for an end to the violence in Rakhine State and
for the return of aid workers.
Myanmar describes the Rohingya as Bengalis, a term that
implies they are illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh.
Many say they have lived in Rakhine for generations.
"The people of Burma have the chance to choose a future of
democracy and human rights for all, and to reject manipulation,
fear, and division. The government must take urgent steps to
avoid more violence and to prevent setbacks on the journey to
democracy and prosperity," Power said.
Myanmar President Thein Sein heads a quasi-civilian
government installed in 2011 after Myanmar's military stepped
aside. Under his reforms, opposition leader and Nobel peace
prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent 15 years under house
arrest, has been allowed back into politics and has made a
number of visits abroad.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Gunna Dickson)