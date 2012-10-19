* Woodside joins intl oil & gas majors looking to Myanmar
* Move into Myanmar expands Woodside's intl portfolio
* Myanmar still risky but more investment likely
By Sonali Paul and Rebekah Kebede
MELBOURNE/PERTH, Oct 19 Woodside Petroleum
has agreed to explore for oil and gas in Myanmar with
South Korea's Daewoo International Corp, giving
Australia's biggest oil and gas company a foot in the door in
one of the global industry's most promising frontiers.
Woodside said on Friday that Daewoo International has agreed
to sell it a 40 percent stake in a production sharing contract
in Block AD-7 in the Rakhine Basin, in the western offshore area
of Myanmar, next to Daewoo's Shwe gas field development.
The deal gives Woodside a leg up over many other Western
energy companies eager to get into Myanmar, which is opening up
after nearly 50 years of military rule.
"Myanmar appears to be on the map of most players. The
reserves are attractive compared with other Southeast Asian
countries," Subramanya Bettadapura, Director, Energy & Power
Systems, Asia Pacific, at Frost & Sullivan.
In September, France's Total acquired a 40 percent
stake in an offshore block.
Myanmar is believed to be rich in natural gas reserves,
which various government officials estimate to range between 11
trillion and 23 trillion cubic feet, or nearly 10 to 20 percent
of world leader Australia.
It is also close to energy hungry markets such as China -
which will begin importing gas from Myanmar next year - and
India.
Gas already represents 57 percent of the Southeast Asian
country's exports, but most foreign investment so far has come
from China and Thailand. With the easing of U.S. sanctions, many
Western firms are keen to invest in the country.
MYANMAR FRONTIER
Woodside is among several companies, including
ConocoPhillips, Hess Corp, Royal Dutch Shell
, BP and BG Group, lining up for an oil
and gas exploration tender that a senior energy official said
could happen around the end of this year.
The tender, originally expected in September, was delayed as
global oil majors insisted it meet their standards for
transparency, in a sign of the challenges and risks that still
await companies hoping to do business there.
A Woodside spokesman said details of the Daewoo agreement
were confidential, and he declined to comment on the tender.
Industry insiders see the moves as part of a strategic shift
from Woodside's domestic-only focus to include international
projects, led by Chief Executive Peter Coleman who took the helm
last year.
"After having withdrawn, under their previous CEO, quite
significantly from their international focus... they are now
looking further afield to supplement their Australian assets,"
said Anthony Patten, a partner at the law firm Allens in Perth
who specialises in oil and gas.
The partnership with Daewoo, which acquired rights to three
oil and gas blocks in Myanmar from 2000 to 2007, will not
necessarily preclude Woodside from participating in further
tenders, Patten added.
"In teaming with Daewoo, they join an experienced Myanmar
player from day one," he said.
A Daewoo International spokesman said his company, which is
active in international trade and resource development, had
reached a provisional contract with Woodside and had not yet set
a timeline for finalising terms.
Daewoo and Woodside plan to run seismic tests in 2013 and
2014 on the Rakhine block, with an option to drill an
exploration well later.
"We would see more companies trying to get into Myanmar
probably through partnerships," Frost & Sullivan's Bettadapura
said, but added that despite Myanmar's recent openness to
investment, it is still high risk.
"Myanmar definitely has a lot of risks. It's not completely
opened up. You don't know what the policies would be unless
there is a clear roadmap from the government."
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and opposition leader Aung San
Suu Kyi has warned companies to avoid partnering with the
state-owned Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise, due to its lack of
transparency and accountability.