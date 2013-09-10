* Former soldier has one of toughest jobs in Myanmar
* Responsible for planning Yangon's rapid transformation
* Yangon burdened by power shortages, floods, traffic jams
* Prospect of jobs luring many from countryside
* City's population expected to double by 2040
By Andrew R.C. Marshall
YANGON, Sept 11 Every evening, long after
Yangon's office workers have squeezed onto packed buses for
gruelling commutes to the suburbs, a single room remains lit up
on the top floor of City Hall.
Inside sits Toe Aung, a former army major who almost by
accident bears one of the biggest responsibilities in reform-era
Myanmar: planning Yangon's unstoppable transformation from a
regional backwater into Southeast Asia's next megacity.
As deputy head of urban planning, a department which didn't
exist until he set it up in 2011, Toe Aung's task is unenviable.
With its power shortages, floods, traffic jams, pollution and
slums, Yangon is a moldering testament to nearly half a century
of economic stagnation under military dictatorship.
Its population of about 5 million is expected to double by
2040, reflecting the rapid urbanisation of a largely rural
country. The prospect of jobs is luring thousands of
underemployed villagers into a city ill-prepared to receive
them.
"So many problems," muses Toe Aung, whose soft-spoken
English has a U.S. accent picked up as a child in Washington,
where his father was a military attache at the Myanmar embassy.
"Which should be prioritised?"
Some answers lie - at least on paper - in the Yangon Master
Plan, a 852-page study drafted with funds and expertise from the
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which oversees
Japan's aid to developing countries.
The plan will be finalised in December amid fears the city's
soaring land prices are scaring off foreign investors. There are
also concerns that City Hall's close cooperation with JICA will
give Japanese companies an unfair advantage in bidding for
infrastructure projects.
Yangon lost its status as Myanmar's capital in 2005, after
the former military junta carved a new seat of government from a
parched wilderness some 380 km (236 miles) to the north and
called it Naypyitaw ("abode of kings").
But the old capital remains Myanmar's commercial, industrial
and financial centre, with Yangon Region accounting for about 22
percent of GDP in 2010-11, according to the master plan.
Yangon has the country's main ports, making it the most
obvious location for export-oriented manufacturing. It is also
the main tourist gateway, with visitor arrivals surging since a
quasi-civilian government took office in 2011.
In short, Myanmar's reform-era economy depends upon the
fortunes of its biggest city. JICA puts the cost of 103
"priority projects" in Yangon at $5.4 billion, with experts
predicting the city's long-term transformation will cost tens of
billions more.
SLEEPY NO MORE
As with all great cities, Yangon's dysfunction is part of
its charm. But not if you live there.
The power shortages mean back-up generators clog its
crumbling pavements. The rear windows of many dilapidated
tenements look out upon alleys carpeted with rat-infested
garbage. This clogs up drainage pipes and worsens the flooding
during the monsoon season.
Downtown Yangon has a decrepit sewer system built when
Myanmar, then better known as Burma, was a British colony.
Elsewhere, septic tanks are emptied into open drains. Less than
half the city has access to piped water.
Then there's the traffic. During decades of military-imposed
isolation, Yangon boasted fresh air and sleepy roads. Not
anymore. The easing of government restrictions on car imports in
2011 led to a surge of vehicles on Yangon's narrow and rutted
streets. The city centre is often gridlocked and thick with
exhaust fumes.
Without a comprehensive land use and development plan,
Yangon risks becoming "yet another poorly managed and
unattractive Asian megacity", the Harvard Ash Center, which
advises the Myanmar government, said in a report last year.
The JICA-led master plan proposes scores of projects,
including a million-house building programme, the regeneration
of Yangon's waterfront and a new central business district just
south of the existing airport.
The Yangon City Development Committee (YCDC), as City Hall
is officially known, is already inviting foreign and local
companies to tender for land leases in the new 14.8-hectare CBD.
Japan expects to benefit from these projects. Earlier this
year it wrote off 176.1 billion yen ($1.78 billion) in debt and
extended billions of yen more in aid, much of it earmarked for
the Thilawa port and industrial zone being developed by Japanese
companies to Yangon's southeast.
As well as the master plan, JICA is also conducting four
studies to support Thilawa's development. Its staff occupy the
office next to Toe Aung's.
Unlike its Western counterparts, Japan's aid agency often
pursues a "two-pronged approach" to assistance, said Andrew
Gulbrandson, an American urban planner who has given the master
plan's authors critical feedback.
"First, they want to help. Second, they want to identify
opportunities for investment," said Gulbrandson.
Case in point: a February seminar organised by City Hall and
JICA to improve Yangon's water supply, sewerage and drainage. It
was an all-Japanese affair attended by big construction
companies such as Kubota Corporation and senior Tokyo
officials.
All this gives Japanese companies an edge when bidding for
Yangon projects, said Sungmin Ko, assistant commercial attache
at the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in
Yangon. "Even though it's open bidding, Japanese companies have
more time, more information, more specs," he said.
Many Myanmar officials privately express a preference for
Japanese firms, but this doesn't mean their bids will be
successful, said Akihito Sanjo, a senior JICA representative in
Yangon.
In August, for example, the Myanmar government awarded a
billion-dollar project to build a new international airport for
Yangon to South Korea's Incheon Airport, beating a consortium
led by Japan's New Kansai International Airport.
"The result was very unfortunate for us," said Sanjo.
SOCIAL UNREST
Yangon's biggest problem is one the former junta had trouble
even acknowledging, never mind tackling: widespread urban
poverty. At least 40 percent of its residents are "poor or
extremely poor", said the United Nations housing agency
UN-HABITAT.
Yangon owes its grid-like central layout and monumental
government buildings to the British, who ran the city for nearly
a century until Myanmar won its independence in 1948.
But it owes many of its slums to the junta, who in the 1980s
and 1990s moved thousands of people from the city centre to
suburban wastelands, where they live in flimsy, flood-prone
settlements with little or no access to basic services.
A fast-growing population is also heaping pressure on
already overburdened health and educational systems. Many
families can't afford to send their children even to government
schools, where supplies and various fees can cost up to 50,000
kyat ($50) a month - a huge sum when the average Myanmar salary
is only a few dollars a day.
Failure to help this poor, ill-educated underclass in a city
where luxury cars and other conspicuous displays of wealth are
increasingly common could lead to social unrest. Most democracy
uprisings in Yangon against the former junta were sparked by the
economic woes of the people.
All this adds urgency to Toe Aung's work. It is often 10
p.m. before he leaves City Hall, a spire-bedecked monolith with
cavernous, ill-lit rooms and desks piled high with
Dickensian-looking ledgers. Computers are hard to spot.
Now 46, he spent 18 years in the Myanmar military, serving
as a staff officer for a junta hardliner called Brigadier
General Aung Thein Linn, whom the junta appointed mayor of
Yangon in 2003. Toe Aung followed.
City Hall had no dedicated urban planning unit until Toe
Aung set it up in September 2011, just six months after another
reform-minded ex-soldier, Thein Sein, became Myanmar's
president.
"My dream is to make Yangon a model of urban development,"
he said.
That might seem far-fetched, but stagnation and neglect has
bequeathed Yangon some advantages over its Asian rivals. Its
historic buildings, though in disrepair, have not been
bulldozed, nor its green spaces devoured by greedy developers.
But time is running out. Much of the area slated for new
development is unproductive agricultural land, but speculation
is driving up its price, said Toe Aung. "We can't control land
prices in our city," he said.
One such proposal being considered is a bridge to link the
downtown with Dalat, a largely rural area on the opposite bank
of the Yangon River. This has prompted land prices in Dalat to
shoot up, said locals.
NO MOTORBIKES HERE
As gridlocked Asian capitals such as Jakarta and Dhaka show,
megacities don't function properly without mass rapid transit
systems. At least 80 percent of Yangon commuters rely on the
antiquated buses which honk and jostle in the streets below Toe
Aung's office. They are overcrowded even outside peak hours.
Motorcycles, common elsewhere in Asia, are not an option.
They were banned by the former junta, because - so one story
goes - a paranoid general felt vulnerable to bike-riding
assassins. Reintroducing them to Yangon's clogged and chaotic
streets would be "impossible", said Toe Aung.
Fortunately, Yangon already has a circle and suburban lines
plied by infrequent, slow-moving and ramshackle trains that
connect the centre to suburbs and industrial estates. Japanese
experts working at Myanmar Railways are already researching how
to upgrade the circular line, although no contract has yet been
awarded for the actual work, said JICA's Sanjo.
Japan is "definitely interested in that project", he added.
Yangon lacks two other things - the first being money.
The YCDC's 2012-13 budget is just 55 billion kyat ($56
million). Chicago, a city with half the population, passed a
$6.5 billion budget last year.
The second is a charismatic mayor in the mold of New York
City's Michael Bloomberg or Jakarta's popular governor Joko
Widodo. But don't ask an old soldier like Toe Aung to comment on
this. In 2011, his ex-boss was replaced as mayor by Hla Myint -
another former brigadier general.