UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 13 mybet Holding SE :
* Says approves capital increase with subscription rights and oversubscription option
* Says capital increase with subscription rights in 10 : 1 ratio
* Says to issue up to 2.43 million new shares at 1.40 euros per share
* Says gross proceeds of up to 3.4 million euros to be used primarily to secure sports betting licenses in Germany and to finance future growth opportunities
* Says subscription period is expected to start on Oct. 20 and end on Nov. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources