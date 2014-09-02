UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 2 mybet Holding SE : * Says hesse interior ministry plans to grant a sports betting concession to
mybet * Says to receive concession on September 18 at the earliest * Says appeals by rejected applicants for concession could have an impact on
license award for mybet Source text for Eikon (in German):
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources