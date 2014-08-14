UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 mybet Holding SE : * Says H1 EBIT of EUR -361 thousand slightly above planning corridor * Says revenue in the first half of 2014 at EUR 34.4 million was 0.4 percent up * Says for 2014 continues to expect balanced, slightly positive EBIT with
slightly increasing revenue of EUR 70 to 75 million * Says H1 net loss of EUR 533 thousand versus loss of 776 thousand year ago * Says H1 EBITDA of EUR 707,000 (H1 2013: EUR -51,000) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources